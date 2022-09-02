Energo (TSL) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Energo (TSL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $103,859.45 and approximately $10,060.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086172 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

