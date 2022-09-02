Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,959,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,662 shares during the period. Energy Recovery comprises about 6.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Energy Recovery worth $59,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.88. 1,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,252. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

