EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. FMR LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 46.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EnerSys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

