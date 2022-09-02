EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

NYSE ENS opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

