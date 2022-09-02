Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.81 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $529.24 million and $26.81 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

