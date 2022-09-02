Enzyme (MLN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $22.91 or 0.00114666 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars.

