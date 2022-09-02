EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,134,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $373,722,000 after buying an additional 689,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,277. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

