EOS Force (EOSC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $257,016.00

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $257,016.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

