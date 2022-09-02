eosDAC (EOSDAC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,042.00

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $268,449.35 and approximately $20,042.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

