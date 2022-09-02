Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $671.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

