Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

BBY stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

