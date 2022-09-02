Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Catalent, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a report released on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Catalent by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

