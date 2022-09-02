Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $12.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.24. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $15.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.67.

NYSE COO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.53. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $283.03 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

