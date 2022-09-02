ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 4%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWHGet Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.13. 3,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,092,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

ESS Tech Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.13.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.