ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 4%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.13. 3,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,092,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

ESS Tech Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

