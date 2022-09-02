Ethereum Gold Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $152,925.09 and approximately $151.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

