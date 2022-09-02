Etherisc DIP Token Trading Down 10.8% This Week (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $61,669.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

