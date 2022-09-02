eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 2.9%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 1,693,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,983,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleepovers, as well as child and baby cot mattress and sleep gifts.

