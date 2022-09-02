Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.54.

Everbridge stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,406. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

