Everex (EVX) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Everex (EVX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Everex has a market cap of $221,133.44 and $2,150.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

