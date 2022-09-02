Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.