EveryCoin (EVY) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,977.46

EveryCoin (EVY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,977.46 and $30,887.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.