Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of EVK traded down €0.12 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.48 ($18.85). 985,356 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.62. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

