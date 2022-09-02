Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 67,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 105,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($1.74) million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

