Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 67,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 105,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Excelsior Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.
About Excelsior Mining
Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.
Further Reading
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.