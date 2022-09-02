Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,445,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

