Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 185,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,673. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

