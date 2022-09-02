Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Netflix by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $232.06. 148,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,651,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average of $257.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.