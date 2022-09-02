Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.94 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $211.02. 122,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,697. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.84.
Featured Stories
