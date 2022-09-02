Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 47,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,009.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 27,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 147,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

