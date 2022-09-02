Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.02. 122,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,697. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.94 and a one year high of $318.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.84.

