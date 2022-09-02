Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,686 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 900,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,797,000 after acquiring an additional 93,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 82.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,070 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

CNQ traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. 72,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

