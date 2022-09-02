Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. Express has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 28,942.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 531,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at $682,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

