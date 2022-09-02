Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Express Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of EXPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. Express has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express
About Express
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.