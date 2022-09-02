FairGame (FAIR) One Day Volume Tops $374,904.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $374,904.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00096914 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00072276 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
FairGame Profile
FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FairGame is fair.game.
Buying and Selling FairGame
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
