Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading 14.3% Higher

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 84,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, lithium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

