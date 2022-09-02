Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 25,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Farfetch stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 224,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,406,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 189,461 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

