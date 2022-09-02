Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.39 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

