Farmland Protocol Price Hits $0.0563 on Top Exchanges (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $187,778.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
About Farmland Protocol
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance.
Farmland Protocol Coin Trading
