Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32.

