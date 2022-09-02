Financial Analysis: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) versus Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.42 million ($0.36) -3.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.34 $2.05 billion $0.53 25.93

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Akari Therapeutics. Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akari Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 3 2 0 2.40

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Takeda Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Takeda Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -206.69% -132.36% Takeda Pharmaceutical 5.43% 12.41% 5.35%

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Akari Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab, Alofisel, Dexilant, Natpara, Adynovate/Adynovi, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Velcade, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, Vyvansese, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has out-licensing agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; collaborations and in-licensing agreements with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., as well as a licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, Selecta Biosciences, BridGene Biosciences, Skyhawk Therapeutics, and StrideBio; and strategic alliances with Egle Therapeutics SAS; Evotec SE; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Carmine Therapeutics; KSQ Therapeutics; and Anima Biotech. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.