Financial Survey: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Cartesian Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.54 billion 1.86 $365.21 million $4.67 8.92 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Moelis & Company and Cartesian Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 2 4 0 0 1.67 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 22.19% 76.91% 27.78% Cartesian Growth N/A -45.78% 3.99%

Risk and Volatility

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Cartesian Growth on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cartesian Growth

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.