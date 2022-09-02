Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading Up 3.2%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

