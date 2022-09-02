First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $60.97. 7,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,482. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

