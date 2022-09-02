First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

