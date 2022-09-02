First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.96. 605,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,679,836. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

