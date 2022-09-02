First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $732,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 104,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

