First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $482,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.14. 84,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.