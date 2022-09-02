First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.28. 73,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,850. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.