First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,515,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

