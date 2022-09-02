First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of FSFG opened at $22.94 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSFG. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

