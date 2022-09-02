First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.