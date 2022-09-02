First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.54 and last traded at $89.66. Approximately 29,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 36,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.