First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.54 and last traded at $89.66. Approximately 29,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 36,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

